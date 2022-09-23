Sweater weather to start the day!

Cooler and sunny for today
Cooler and sunny for today
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a crisp and cool start to the day! Temperatures across our viewing area are in the 40s and low 50s, so grab the sweater as you head out for the morning!

Our afternoon temperatures today only make it the the low 70s. Not only will temperatures be nice, but the low humidity across the viewing area will make it FEEL nice too! It’s the perfect end to the work week. This weekend will be a bit warmer, but we’ll see the potential for stray showers both days. Any showers that we do get will not be an all out washout - so don’t cancel the outdoor plans! The work week next week looks nice and cool. Daytime highs stay in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows stay in the 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 73. Low 56. Winds E at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. High 81. Low 60. Winds SW at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 83. Low 54. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 57

Record High Today: 95 (1910)

Record Low Today: 37 (1918)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:44 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.24″ (-0.43″)

So Far This Year: 35.49″ (-1.95″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 6.3 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (Moderate)

