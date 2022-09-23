Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August

Murder Arrest
Murder Arrest(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August.

Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg.

Police have now arrested Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Elizabeth Ford, 36, of Clarksville, Tenn., in connection with the murder of Ronald Cable.

Goodson has been taken to the Logan County Jail and Ford is currently in the Montgomery County, Tenn., Jail awaiting extradition.

Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville, Tenn. arrested in connection to Logan Co. murder.
Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville, Tenn. arrested in connection to Logan Co. murder.(Logan Co. Jail)

