Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August.

Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg.

Police have now arrested Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Elizabeth Ford, 36, of Clarksville, Tenn., in connection with the murder of Ronald Cable.

Goodson has been taken to the Logan County Jail and Ford is currently in the Montgomery County, Tenn., Jail awaiting extradition.

