Warren County Property taxes can be paid online starting Oct. 1

By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s that time of the year again for property taxes in Warren County.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower says there’s a new way you can pay your bill this year. You can receive a 2 percent discount if you pay your taxes between October 1 and November 1.

On your tax bill, there will be a QR code that gives you the option to pay online. You can just scan over that QR code which will take you right to the online function. If you want to put in your checking account information, there is a $1.50 cost to that.

“So you don’t have to drive down here, you don’t have to find parking, you don’t have to come in,” said Hightower. “And then it’ll show after you refresh-- give it a few hours, it’ll refresh, and it’ll say and have a big paid stamp over that you’ll know it’s it’s paid on there.”

The face-value bill, at no discounted rate, should be paid from November 2 through December 31. Anyone who pays their bill late will receive a five percent penalty beginning January 1 through January 31.

