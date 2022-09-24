Breezy and Warm for Sunday

More beautiful Fall weather coming!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday started gloomy with a few showers, but the afternoon wound up sunny and warm. Sunday looks warm as well before another shot of cool, autumn air arrives Monday!

More beautiful Fall weather coming!(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Stray shower possible early, then mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 83. Low 51. Winds W at 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 77. Low 47. Winds NW at 8 mph.

TESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 72. Low 45. Winds NW at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 57

Record High: 96 (1910)

Record Low: 33 (1993)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-0.66″)

Yearly Precip: 35.49″ (-2.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 39)

Mold Count: Moderate (7069 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: 6.4 (Moderate - Ragweed)

