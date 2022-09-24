Breezy and Warm for Sunday
More beautiful Fall weather coming!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday started gloomy with a few showers, but the afternoon wound up sunny and warm. Sunday looks warm as well before another shot of cool, autumn air arrives Monday!
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
SUNDAY: Stray shower possible early, then mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 83. Low 51. Winds W at 15 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 77. Low 47. Winds NW at 8 mph.
TESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 72. Low 45. Winds NW at 5 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 83
Today’s Low: 61
Normal High: 89
Normal Low: 57
Record High: 96 (1910)
Record Low: 33 (1993)
Today’s Precip: 0.01″
Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-0.66″)
Yearly Precip: 35.49″ (-2.18″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 6:40 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 39)
Mold Count: Moderate (7069 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: Moderate (4)
Pollen: 6.4 (Moderate - Ragweed)
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.