BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are already halfway through the season as Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina show off some outstanding wins and tough matchups for Week Six.

FFN Week 6: Spartans shut out Central (Louisville) at home

Final

South Warren 24

Central (Louisville) 0

FFN Week 6: Warren Central with the dominating win over Russell County

Final

Warren Central 36

Russell County 9

FFN Week 6: Greenwood comes out on top over Glasgow

Final

Greenwood 41

Glasgow 28

Logan County Cougars take down Hopkinsville Tigers

Final

Logan County 49

Hopkinsville 28

Barren County Trojans come out on top against the Russellville Panthers

Final

Barren County 46

Russellville 0

