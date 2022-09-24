Glasgow artist collaborates with the Boys and Girls Club to make a mark, one paint brush at a time...

A Casey Page mural at the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow.
A Casey Page mural at the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow.(Lindsey Jenkins)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Casey Page, began his career as an artist about ten years ago, after his son was born.

He began with oil paintings, and then curated his first Glasgow wall mural, three years ago, in the cafeteria after becoming involved within the Glasgow Boys and Girls club community.

When asked what the wall mural process looked like, Casey chuckled stating, “As far as the process, it’s messy, I don’t know... (it’s) slingin’ paint...”

He agreed that the wall murals bring a different vibe to an entire room.

Page says, “The kids themselves can either paint little things, little easter eggs that will be able to represent the kids. We want them to be able to look at it and say this is really cool.”

Coming up, Page has planned to curate a large-scale mural on a wall, which was donated by Patrick Gaunce.

“We’re going to get the kid’s input, get their hands actually on this mural, and to be able to get this done is a huge deal,” says Page.

Page plans to collaborate with students around town, to create this massive masterpiece, which will soon be a Glasgow attraction.

The due date for the kids to submit their mural ideas is by November 1st.

Page says, “We do want to incorporate that (the children’s) artwork into the mural in one way. Now, as far as concept- we’re going with a bookshelf theme.”

But Page’s artistic skills go beyond just one business or one mural at a time...

Just a few months ago, he designed and created a mural for a local shipping business, called Span Tech, where he once met their COO, Tiffany Somerville, at the Boys and Girls Club.

Somerville says,”Casey worked back and forth with us. We had a creative group here, back and forth, and it came into this really great collaboration, and you know, now it (the mural) is super fabulous. Once we got this one done... we had to do another one.”

Page says the Boys and Girls Club has been a “big push” for his artwork.

In reference to his murals making a mark on the town, Page says, “I’ve kind of been building this phrase where Glasgow is not a tourist destination, it’s a forever home, and that’s what this mural really going to represent. It’s the fact that you’re going to want to stay.

The artist plans to begin his mural in the next several months, and it will certainly not be his last.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the ever-growing population in Warren County, comes an increase in occupancies and prices,...
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
Matthew Burns, arrested for allegedly stealing business client's information.
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
Accident
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hart County
Kentucky State Police
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department

Latest News

Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves trolley project to be run by Friends of L&N Depot.
Warren Fiscal Court approves grant request for trolley project
Dozens worked together to plant 25, 25-gallon trees alongside Creason Road.
Bowling Green community members work to put put the ‘green’ back in Bowling Green
White's Chapel UMC in Drake KY Celebrate 120 years of service
Warren County church celebrates 120 years of serving its community
Warren County Area Technology Center's four new heavy machinery simulators.
Heavy equipment machinery simulators allow for high school students to get hands-on experience