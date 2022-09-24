Glasgow artist collaborates with the Boys and Girls Club to make a mark, one paint brush at a time...

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Casey Page, began his career as an artist about ten years ago, after his son was born.

He began with oil paintings, and then curated his first Glasgow wall mural, three years ago, in the cafeteria after becoming involved within the Glasgow Boys and Girls club community.

When asked what the wall mural process looked like, Casey chuckled stating, “As far as the process, it’s messy, I don’t know... (it’s) slingin’ paint...”

He agreed that the wall murals bring a different vibe to an entire room.

Page says, “The kids themselves can either paint little things, little easter eggs that will be able to represent the kids. We want them to be able to look at it and say this is really cool.”

Coming up, Page has planned to curate a large-scale mural on a wall, which was donated by Patrick Gaunce.

“We’re going to get the kid’s input, get their hands actually on this mural, and to be able to get this done is a huge deal,” says Page.

Page plans to collaborate with students around town, to create this massive masterpiece, which will soon be a Glasgow attraction.

The due date for the kids to submit their mural ideas is by November 1st.

Page says, “We do want to incorporate that (the children’s) artwork into the mural in one way. Now, as far as concept- we’re going with a bookshelf theme.”

But Page’s artistic skills go beyond just one business or one mural at a time...

Just a few months ago, he designed and created a mural for a local shipping business, called Span Tech, where he once met their COO, Tiffany Somerville, at the Boys and Girls Club.

Somerville says,”Casey worked back and forth with us. We had a creative group here, back and forth, and it came into this really great collaboration, and you know, now it (the mural) is super fabulous. Once we got this one done... we had to do another one.”

Page says the Boys and Girls Club has been a “big push” for his artwork.

In reference to his murals making a mark on the town, Page says, “I’ve kind of been building this phrase where Glasgow is not a tourist destination, it’s a forever home, and that’s what this mural really going to represent. It’s the fact that you’re going to want to stay.

The artist plans to begin his mural in the next several months, and it will certainly not be his last.

