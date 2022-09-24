Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history

The 2022 ‘September Sale’ was the highest grossing auction in Keeneland’s history.
“The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world.

The 2022 September Sale was especially significant, as the highest grossing auction in Keeneland’s history, with gross sales of more than $400 million. Nearly 3,000 yearlings were sold during the 12-day auction. 30 of them sold for $1 million or more.

“The money generated here, for the most part, is reinvested into the industry which allows for growth so it’s really exciting to see the people that really double down and that are really good at what they do reap the benefits of what’s happening here over the last couple of weeks,” said Lacy.

People know Keeneland for the racetrack but Lacy explains that the September Sale is the core of what they do at Keeneland. It’s the economic driver for what pays for the things that make the racing possible.

“I think it would be really good if some of the people in the local area would come here and see what happens. See the significance and see the hard work that’s put in by the breeders, the owners, the passion,” said Lacy.

It’s that hard work and passion that makes Keeneland a global powerhouse, brining people from roughly 24 different counties to central Kentucky for the September Sale.

