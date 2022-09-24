Two women missing from Ohio County

Sheila Henderson and Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in two separate cases of women who went missing.

On July 26, 2022 the sheriff was notified by the family of Sheila Henderson, that they had not seen or talked to her since the first week of May. Sheila’s last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend.

Then on September 6, 2022 the sheriff was notified by the family of Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard, that they had not seen or talked to her since the first week of August.

If anyone knows where Sheila Henderson or Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard may be, you’re asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.

