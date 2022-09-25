The 2nd annual Hot Rod Ultra happening inside of Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Have you ever run a marathon inside of a baseball stadium?

The second annual Hot Rod Ultra is going on until 8 o’clock tomorrow morning, September 25th, inside of the home of the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Runners have up to 24 hours to cover as many loops as they can on the 3/10 mile course that follows the perimeter of the concourse inside the baseball stadium.

The coordinator of the Hot Rod Ultra, Kevin Winn, says that getting to know the runners’ stories is the greatest thing about this race in the two years it has been going on.

“My favorite part of this, hands down, is making relationships with people. What is so cool about this, a lot of times, we will walk around with the people, run with them, and just get to know them,” says Winn.

“We learn their stories and learn why they are here. Everybody has a different story and everybody has something that is motivating them to participate, so learning why behind why they are doing this is really cool to me.”

Al Emma, traveled down from Exton, Pennsylvania, to run his goal of 50 miles during the Hot Rod Ultra. He is also one of the oldest participants running this weekend, at the youthful age of 80 years old.

“I am trying to run more marathons, ultra-marathons actually, than any other 80-year-old in the country. I have finished 42, and the closest one I could find, has seven (marathons completed). Also, I belong to a club called the “Marathon Maniacs.” It has 16,000 runners, and I am the second American, of all ages, for the number of ultra-marathons this year.”

The Hot Rod Ultra will conclude at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning, with a Hot Rod Ultra awards plaque being given to the top runner based on laps completed in the 24-hour, 24-relay, and 12-hour events.

