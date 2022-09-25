The 32nd annual Bowling Green International Festival returns at Circus Square Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 32nd annual Bowling Green International Festival took place earlier today, September 24th, in Circus Square Park.

Every year, on the last Saturday of September, many people from many cultures come together to celebrate their heritage and inform others about their traditions.

It was filled with food, live entertainment, and activities for everyone of all ages and cultures.

As the city of Bowling Green continues to grow, so does the wide array of diversity within much of the community, something Kayla Bitner, President of the Board of Directors of the Bowling Green International Festival, says is why the International Festival is a great way to celebrate those traditions.

“The International Festival showcases Bowling Green’s rich, cultural diversity,” says Bitner.

“We have so many people in our community, from different parts of the world, that really makes Bowling Green a special place to be. This is the one time of year that we get together and celebrate all of our differences.”

One group that showcased their traditions this weekend was a group of Aztec Dancers, ranging from ages nine to 50.

One of the dancers, Maribel Rivera, says she and the rest of her fellow dancers, put on a show this weekend to inform people about the rich history of Aztec Dancing in Mexico.

“We just all wanted to come together to Bowling Green and just represent Mexico, represent us as a dance group, let everyone know who we are,” says Rivera.

“Hopefully we will be back next year, and every other year, to keep teaching everybody about our culture and our roots.”

If there is one takeaway from this weekend’s festivities, it is that the Bowling Green International Festival is indeed a giant celebration and history lesson on the many diverse cultures within the city and the Commonwealth.

“It is the people here, the diverse communities that we have that make it so amazing. I think that the International Festival is the culmination, the celebration, of all of that,” says Binter.

“It is really rewarding to get to be here in person, and to see all of this cultural exchange happening.”

This was the first fully in-person festival in two years due to it being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it being a hybrid event last year.

To learn more about the Bowling Green International Festival, you can visit their website.

