BGFD hosts their annual Firehouse Festival

Today, September 24th, from 2p.m. to 4p.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department hosted their...
Today, September 24th, from 2p.m. to 4p.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department hosted their annual Firehouse Festival.(Lindsey Jenkins)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today from 2p.m. to 4p.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department hosted their annual Firehouse Festival.

All community members were invited to the Greenwood Mall parking lot today to join in on the fun with their local heroes.

Whether it was an aerial bucket ride, the chance to see the inside of a fire truck, grabbing popcorn to snack on or a front row seat to watching firefighters race, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

This year they even had their first ever dunk tank.

One fireman said the Firehouse Festival is a great way to connect with the community, and they will put it on for years to come.

