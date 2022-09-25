Kentucky State Police Investigate a Fatal Collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision at 8:18 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd.

Both Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville, and Jason Jones, age 69 of Campbellsville were both driving East on Bengal Rd.

Sanders was driving a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she struck Jones’ Kubota UTV in the rear.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the Taylor County Coroner.

KSP Post 15 Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County EMS and Fire, and the Taylor County Coroner.

The collision remains under investigation by Tpr. Brandon Roark.

