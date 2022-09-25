Local church holds service at Carr Creek campgrounds for flood victims living in trailers

Summit Church service at Carr Creek
Summit Church service at Carr Creek(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT
CARR CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Summit Community Church in Hazard held their Sunday service at Carr Creek for flood victims staying on the campgrounds.

Even with rain showers that rushed the service, church members were eager to support survivors.

“Thankfully a lot of people from the church came today and a lot of people that are staying here came and were able to get food. We’re trying to help people and that sort of thing,” Mark Combs, pastor of Summit Community Church, said.

With continued efforts even as rain soaked their clothing, flood survivors appreciated the support even more.

“You know for people to come to us and bring some sense of normalcy to us, that’s just a great feeling you know that people find us important and they wanna put forth that effort for us,” Kayla Morton, a flood survivor staying at Carr Creek, said.

Eastern Kentuckians are no stranger to rain, of course, so pastor Mark Combs says they were ready to serve even with the conditions.

“You know we had a plan to come out here and do a outdoor service and things and so when it rains, like we’ve experienced the past two months, you have to just be where you are and serve however you can,” he said.

Morton and other flood survivors say they are thankful for the help churches have given them since the flood.

