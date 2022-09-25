ORV crash kills 13-year-old girl in Indiana

(WLUC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident.

Officers arrived and found a side-by-side ORV on its side, a release said. A 13-year-old girl who was using the ORV died at the scene.

Details and the cause of the accident are still under investigation, the release said.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Henderson and Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard
Two women missing from Ohio County
The 22-year-old claims he was acting in self-defense, as his older brother was attempting to...
Bowling Green man arrested for shooting his brother; claims self-defense
Matthew Burns, arrested for allegedly stealing business client's information.
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
Missing man reported in Ky. and Tenn.
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night, 9-23-22

Latest News

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate Friday's fatal collision.
Kentucky State Police Investigate a Fatal Collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County
Runners have up to 24 hours to cover as many loops as they can on the 3/10 mile course that...
The 2nd annual Hot Rod Ultra happening inside of Bowling Green Ballpark
Every year, on the last Saturday of September, many people from many cultures come together to...
The 32nd annual Bowling Green International Festival returns at Circus Square Park
Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky
Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history