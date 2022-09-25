Witches in Warren County: Kore Design Co. hosts Mystic Arts Faire

By Sarah Walters
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What better way to kick off the spooky season than a Mystic Arts Faire?

The event, hosted by Kore Design Company, highlighted what was called a “hidden community” in Bowling Green, for those who practice magic, the occult, and the metaphysical.

Guests could have their tarot read, do yoga, and buy various crafts and metaphysical supplies.

“This is something that we kind of wanted to put together to bring in the artists, bring in other spiritual practitioners, other cultures, and just kind of get everybody together to network. Not only with each other, but the community as well,” said Kore Design Co. owner, Ashley Swindle

Though plans have not been made quite yet for the Mystic Arts Faire to return, Swindle said they’re hopeful the opportunity will arise.

