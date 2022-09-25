WKU Football with a 73-0 victory over FIU for the Tops first shutout win since 2011

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hilltopper football team put on a show at the Houch to open up C-USA play against FIU.

After away games in Hawaii and Indiana with a bye week in-between, the Hilltopper football team was more than happy to be back at home.

A quick three-and-out for both teams to start the game, but quarterback Austin Reed finds wide receiver Malachi Corley. He takes it 76 yards to the house making it 7-0 Tops in the first quarter.

Next drive, Reed finds tight end Joey Beljan in the end zone to cap a seven-play 84-yard drive to extend the Tops lead to 14.

The Hilltopper defense forces another punt and it’s Malachi Corley, again. This time it’s a 19-yard touchdown pass by Reed. That’s three straight possessions for the Tops with a touchdown.

The Tops defense put on the pressure the entire game. Kahlef Hailassie picks off Haden Carlson and WKU takes over at the FIU 42.

Just a few plays later, Austin Reed has all day. He finds Dalvin Smith in the end zone for another Hilltopper touchdown.

Next drive for the Tops, Reed hands this one off to running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter who runs this one up the middle from 19 yards out. The Panthers go for it on 4th and one, but it’s CJ Jones with the stop forcing a turnover on downs. The Tops offense takes over. Reed quickly finds Daewood Davis in the end zone making it 42 to 0 at the half.

Both sides of the ball came to play in the second half as there were a lot of new faces brought to the table to close out the game.

Quarterback Austin Reed was 29 for 35 throwing for 381 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Malachi Corley finishes with three receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s the Tops on Top with a shutout 73-to-nothing win over Florida International.

