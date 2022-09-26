Deborah Claypool wins JT Whitlock Life Service Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The JT Whitlock Life Service Award is presented to members of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association who have earned perpetual membership and recognition as a result of quality and longevity of service to their stations, communities and Kentucky broadcasting. This year, that award is presented to WBKO’s Deborah Claypool.

She has worked at WBKO for 48 years and has been the first person to welcome everyone that has come to work at the station.

Not only has she been a fixture at WBKO, but she is also a fixture in her church and many community organizations.

“I believe in working, giving back to the community, and that’s something that I think I’ve always done you know is giving back because without the community support, I don’t think I’d be where I am today,” Claypool said.

Judy Hildabrand, Account Executive at WBKO says, “Debbie has been my partner and friend for so many years that I just can’t imagine WBKO without her.”

Debbie Claypool has and always will be a part of this community and station. This award recognizes her contributions, but at the end of the day, she says it’s about doing something she is passionate about. “I think it’s been the people and enjoying what I do. It’s been a joy.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.