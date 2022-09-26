BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s another crisp and cool start to the day today. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s to start, so grab a light sweater to head out for the day! Through this afternoon, highs make it to the mid 70s.

Feels like Fall this Monday! (WBKO)

The week ahead will be arguably our nicest one in a long time! Each day through Friday will feature lots of sunshine with mainly clear skies each night. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s each day with lows in the 40s Monday through Thursday nights.

Over the weekend, we may see fringe moisture from what will become Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to strike Florida later this week. Once Ian moves away, fair skies resume Sunday.

