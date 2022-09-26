Feels like Fall this Monday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s another crisp and cool start to the day today. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s to start, so grab a light sweater to head out for the day! Through this afternoon, highs make it to the mid 70s.

Feels like Fall this Monday!
Feels like Fall this Monday!(WBKO)

The week ahead will be arguably our nicest one in a long time! Each day through Friday will feature lots of sunshine with mainly clear skies each night. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s each day with lows in the 40s Monday through Thursday nights.

Over the weekend, we may see fringe moisture from what will become Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to strike Florida later this week. Once Ian moves away, fair skies resume Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Henderson and Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard
Two women missing from Ohio County
Kentucky State Police continue to investigate Friday's fatal collision.
Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County
Motorcycle accident
Lawrence County man dies in motorcycle accident, struck by a buzzard
Matthew Burns, arrested for allegedly stealing business client's information.
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
Witches in Warren County: Kore Design Co. hosts Mystic Arts Faire
Witches in Warren County: Kore Design Co. hosts Mystic Arts Faire

Latest News

Mild days and chilly nights for awhile
A Wonderful Week of Weather!
More beautiful Fall weather coming!
Breezy and Warm for Sunday
Small shots of rain for the next two days
A little warmer this weekend!
Cooler and sunny for today
Sweater weather to start the day!