Fine fall weather continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was marvelous! Fair skies and mild temperatures will continue through the week.

Even cooler toward midweek

The motherlode of a cool fall air mass settles in for midweek. Expect plenty of sun by day and clear skies at night. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the 70s with some places not warming out of the 60s Wednesday! Lows at night will be our chilliest since April, bottoming out mainly in the 40s.

Hurricane Ian is closing in on the west coast of Florida. Moisture from Ian may move into south central Kentucky on Saturday. That’s our next chance for rain. Highs remain in the 70s through the weekend with warmer overnight readings.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 72. Low 42. Winds NW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 69. Low 45. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. High 72. Low 46. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 93 (1923)

Record Low: 34 (1928)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-2.42″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 /Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Mold Count: Moderate (6588 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 6.5 (Moderate - Ragweed)

