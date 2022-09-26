Full parole board to take up Michael Carneal case on Monday

Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his September 20, 2022 parole hearing.
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his September 20, 2022 parole hearing.(Source: Kentucky Cabinet for Public Protection YouTube page)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a split vote between a two-person panel last week, one Kentucky school shooter’s case will go before the full parole board on Monday.

Michael Carneal gave his testimony to the panel on Tuesday. The same group heard from victims and family members of those killed last Monday.

Carneal was convicted of killing three of his classmates and shooting five others at Heath High School in Paducah back on December 1st, 1997.

He was a 14-year-old freshman at the time and got sentenced to life in prison with the option for parole after 25 years.

Carneal told the board during his hearing voices in his head led him to bring five guns to the school and pull the trigger on that morning.

He said he still hears those voices, but hasn’t acted on them.

Board members noted that there’s only been one violent incident in his 25 years in prison.

The hearing will take place at 8:30 a.m. You can watch it here once it starts.

