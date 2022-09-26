GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King.

Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer.

Glasgow Police Department is investigating a theft (Glasgow Police Department)

Glasgow Police investigating theft at local Rural King. (Glasgow Police Department)

Police described the suspect as a white male of slim build and wearing a dark gray hoodie, jeans, a face mask and orange gloves.

If you have any information call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 and speak with Officer Jewelie Robinson.

