Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King.

Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)

Police described the suspect as a white male of slim build and wearing a dark gray hoodie, jeans, a face mask and orange gloves.

If you have any information call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 and speak with Officer Jewelie Robinson.

