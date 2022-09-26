Med Center Health announces annual charity ball

Med Center Health
Med Center Health(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center Health Foundation has announced this year’s 18th Annual Charity Ball, “The Ball of the Year” benefiting The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic, will be held Nov. 12 at Sloan Convention Center.

“We are excited to host the Charity Ball in person this year after two years of virtual events. We hope everyone will join us for this special event to support services that provide much-needed care to members of our community,” said Amy Hardin, Executive Director of Med Center Health Foundation.

The Med Center Health Foundation Charity Ball is an annual event that raises funds for The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic – services that offer low cost health and dental care to area individuals and families who otherwise would not be able to afford them.

In 2021, 2,260 patients were seen at the clinics; 1,423 prescriptions were filled; and 414 medical and dental patients were referred for services outside of the clinics at no cost to patients. During this same period, over $57,000 was provided in services to children.

The 2021 Charity Ball, although virtual, raised more than $324,000.

