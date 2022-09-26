Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Russell County

Patrick Michael Sisco, age 37 of Yosemite, KY arrested
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (September 26, 2022) – A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police in Russell Springs on Sunday night leads to drug trafficking arrest.  

At 10:57 p.m. on September 25, 2022 , a KSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Rose Street in Russell Springs.  The Trooper observed a passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper learned that a passenger in the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest.  The passenger was identified as Patrick Michael Sisco, age 37 of Yosemite, KY.  Sisco was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.  Due to his arrest Sisco was searched, which produced suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and prescription medication pills.  Also discovered during the search was a handgun and a large sum of cash.

In addition to his warrant, Sisco was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center and was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine
  • Possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, drug unspecified
  • Possession of a Handgun by a convicted felon
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Public Intoxication
  • Menacing

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Jake Smith.  Trooper Smith was assisted at the scene by other KSP Troopers, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and Russell Springs Police Department.

