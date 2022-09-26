A Wonderful Week of Weather!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was breezy and warm, but cooler temperatures are coming as we enter a new work week.

Mild days and chilly nights for awhile (WBKO)

The week ahead will be arguably our nicest one in a long time! Each day through Friday will feature lots of sunshine with mainly clear skies each night. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s each day with lows in the 40s Monday through Thursday nights.

Over the weekend, we may see fringe moisture from what will become Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to strike Florida later this week. Once Ian moves away, fair skies resume Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 77. Low 44. Winds NW at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 72. Low 42. Winds NW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and mild. High 71. Low 45. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 66

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 96 (2007)

Record Low: 34 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-0.78″)

Yearly Precip: 35.49″ (-2.20″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 39)

Mold Count: Moderate (7069 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: 6.4 (Moderate - Ragweed)

