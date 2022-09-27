Barren County basketball court decorated through community efforts, grant

Gorin Park basketball courts have a new look.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The basketball courts at Gorin Park have had a touch up thanks to efforts from various county members and a grant from The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds.

The design was made by Barren County High School Art Teacher, Lauren Simmons, and was made by The Resilience Factor, which is a Barren County Middle and High School family group, Barren County High School’s Biomed students and members of the Kenny and Shelly Thomas Family.

Paint and supplies was provided through the GEER fund.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

