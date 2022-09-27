C.B. Embry submits resignation from Kentucky Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry has stepped down from the General Assembly.

A statement from the Senate Majority Caucus said the Republican lawmaker from Morgantown formally submitted his resignation letter on Monday to Senate President Robert Stivers.

Embry was first elected to the Senate in 2014.

Before serving in the Senate, he also served in the House.

Embry announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to fighting a long battle with cancer, but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duties.

