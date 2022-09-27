BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A CHILLY start to the day for the South Central Kentucky community! Many places are seeing the upper 30s and low 40s to start the early morning, but we’re steadily warming through the next several hours.

CHILLY this morning! (WBKO)

Daytime highs today will struggle to make it past the low 70s later today. Expect the next several mornings to be on the chilly side as well, much like we’re seeing this Tuesday morning! Tomorrow’s afternoon temperatures will be even cooler, with most of the WBKO viewing area only making it to the upper 60s. Sweater weather is here to stay! The mid 70s are in store for Friday before a frontal boundary brings us some rain this weekend. Isolated showers are possible Saturday, with stray showers lingering Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 72. Low 42. Winds NW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 69. Low 45. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. High 72. Low 46. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 57

Record High Today: 95 (1910)

Record Low Today: 37 (1918)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:44 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.24″ (-0.43″)

So Far This Year: 35.49″ (-1.95″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 6.3 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (Moderate)

