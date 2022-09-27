Fair and Mild Through Mid-Week!

An update on dangerous Hurricane Ian
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spectacular fall weather continued for our Tuesday! Wednesday looks wonderful, too.

Chilly overnight readings next two nights

Expect the next several mornings to be on the chilly side, much like we saw Tuesday morning...the chilliest for many since April! Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be even cooler than Tuesday’s, with most of the WBKO viewing area only making it to the upper 60s. A slow warming trend is in store late week before the remnants of Ian attempt to spin moisture back into the region Saturday. Stray showers may linger Sunday. Fair weather resumes early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 69. Low 45. Winds NE at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. High 72. Low 46. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 76. Low 53. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 74

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 93 (1923)

Record Low: 34 (2001)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-2.42″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 /Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Mold Count: Moderate (6566 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: 6.0 (Moderate - Ragweed)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

