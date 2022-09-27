Humane Society takes half off cat adoption fees after $3,350 donation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for some feline friendship, you may want to look at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.

WTFlorida Racing, O-Town Racing, and Osmo Tires donated $3,350 to the Humane Society.

The money comes from the Betty White challenge, where groups raise money for animal organizations to celebrate the late actress’s devotion to animals.

The money will be put towards covering 50% of the adoption fees for adult cats.

“Kittens, it’s a little bit easier for us to find homes for the majority of the time,” said Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society manager Leah Lawrence. “Sometimes the adults, the bonded pairs, even the ones that are maybe a little bit shy, can be a little bit more difficult to be adopted.”

The discount will be going while funds last.

To see what cats are available, visit the Humane Society’s website.

