Judge orders Portland city alderman, exposed for using racial slurs, to resign from city council

WSMV Thomas Dillard
By Jeremy Finley
Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Sumner County judge ruled that alderman Thomas Dillard, who was caught on camera using racial slurs toward his neighbors, must step down from his position.

A complaint was filed earlier in the week to force alderman Dillard to be removed from Portland’s city council.

The complaint and subsequent ruling, however, has nothing to do with Dillard’s racist comments.

WSMV’s investigations exposed that Dillard used racial slurs in two separate incidents towards his biracial neighbors and their children.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: For the second time, alderman caught on camera making racist slurs

The city of Portland then issued a statement explaining why they can’t remove him based on his racist statements.

But on Sept. 19, Portland city attorney John Bradley filed a complaint with a Sumner County judge stating that Dillard should step down from the council because he is violating the city charter with his bid for mayor.

Dillard is running as a certified write-in candidate for mayor, and the city’s charter reads that if an alderman runs for mayor, he or she must step down from the council.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alderman documented using racial slurs on camera: I'm running for mayor

Video from the Sept. 12 meeting of the council shows that Bradley informed the board about his opinion that Dillard should step down based on the charter.

At on point, a councilman reminds Dillard that he, himself, voted to approve the charter and the stipulation that a council member running for mayor should step down.

“I voted, uh, I don’t know what to tell you,” Dillard responded. “I’m not resigning. I don’t care to have any more conversation about it.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Portland: We can't remove alderman who used racial slurs

At the meeting, Dillard said that he is a write-in candidate and that the charter doesn’t apply to him.

Calling it a loophole, Dillard said he understood that people are unhappy with him.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Dillard said. “I apologize if it’s made people mad, but I’m not going anywhere.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: For the second time, alderman caught on camera making racist slurs

Dillard did ultimately leave the meeting that night before the council adjourned. It was the same night WSMV4 Investigates aired the latest investigation into his racial slurs.

“I want to get out of here so I can go watch the news,” Dillard said before he left.

A hearing on the complaint is set for Friday at 9 a.m. in Gallatin. WSMV4 Investigates will be there and will report on the outcome of the hearing.

If you have something you’d like WSMV4 Investigates to expose, click to let us know about it.

