Juvenile overdose prompts fentanyl drug arrest in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was arrested after a juvenile overdosed on suspected fentanyl.

A drug investigation began on Sunday when officials say a juvenile had overdosed on a suspected small amount of fentanyl and had been taken to Logan Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, Timothy Smotherman had sold the suspected fentanyl pills to the juvenile and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Smotherman was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), Unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree (illegal controlled substance U/18 years of age, Unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree ( controlled substance/physical injury).

The investigation was conducted by the Logan County Sheriff Department, Russellville Police Department and Kentucky State Police.

