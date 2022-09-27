KY Transportation Secretary issues order to help speed emergency crews to Florida

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an official order to help speed emergency crews to Florida and other states in the path of Hurricane Ian.

Under the order, drivers of commercial vehicles engaged in restoring power or clearing debris in the affected areas are temporarily exempted from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations.

The vehicles also are exempted from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads, and International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief supplies and services.

“We in Kentucky know all too well the devastating effects severe weather can have on communities, and this order helps ensure there’s no delay in getting necessary equipment and assistance into a disaster area,” Gray said.

Gray’s official order will remain in effect through Oct. 20.

