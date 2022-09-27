New trolley experience debuting in Bowling Green Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Friday the Warren County Fiscal Court approved, in a 5 to 1 vote, to grant almost five hundred thousand dollars from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Friends of L&N Depot for a trolley project.

“They have close to 300,000 people that visit the museum and the racetrack. So if we only get 2% of their visitors, that’s 6000 people per year riding the trolley. That’s a significant amount of income at $20 per person,” said Bobby Rabold, Board Member of the Historic Railpark and Train Museum .

The trolley will run on a semi-seasonal schedule, with tours Thursday through Sunday, May through September, and the ability to be rented out year round.

“There will be opportunities where it will be out and about for community events and someone can sponsor the trolley so that it’s available for rides and different prices,” said Historic Railpark and Train Museum Executive Director, Jamie Johnson. “There will be opportunities for complimentary rides as well on the trolley.”

Riders will get to experience a guided tour of the historical sites in Bowling Green; including the Corvette Museum, the Railpark, and Western Kentucky University

“There are so many hidden places in Bowling Green that locals are not even familiar with,” Rabold said. “From our Civil War forts, to these beautiful historic homes.”

The L & N depot is hopeful the trolley experience will bring in more revenue to the city.

“When they stop at the Corvette Museum, if we can get them to come into our downtown area, they’re going to spend money, they’re going to spend money that’s coming from out of town,” Johnson said. “That’s a benefit to all the local businesses and to the local people here.”

Likewise, the depot is hopeful the trolley will keep Bowling Green on the map.

“The big picture is that this is going to support tourism here in Bowling Green. It’s going to increase jobs, it’s going to increase tax revenues, and it’s going to bring a lot of exposure to our community and Western Kentucky University,” Rabold said.

Rabold was sure to emphasize that the whole project was a group effort.

The Trolley will be at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum this Sunday, October 2.

