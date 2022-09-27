Toy companies aim to focus on adults this holiday season

Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.
Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toy companies say they have a new target audience for gifts this holiday season.

Companies are looking towards adults as potential customers, and not just parents buying for their kids.

A Hasbro executive says the company is pitching collectibles and nostalgic products to adults because grown-up shoppers tend to be more invested in the brands that they played with as kids.

Hasbro expects strong demand for toy brands like Transformers, G.I. Joe, Star Wars and Marvel.

Mattel is also hoping to cash in on adults buying toys, particularly Hot Wheels. It is also partnering with Elon Musk’s Space-X to sell “Space-X inspired” collectible toys under the Matchbox brand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
Witches in Warren County: Kore Design Co. hosts Mystic Arts Faire
Witches in Warren County: Kore Design Co. hosts Mystic Arts Faire
Glasgow Police investigating theft at local Rural King.
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
Do you know this person?
WKU police investigating theft on campus

Latest News

If changes in your sense of smell went along with your COVID-19 infection, health experts say...
Retraining your nose can help with smell loss due to COVID, experts say
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California slaying suspect killed in shootout; Amber Alert canceled for daughter
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year
President Joe Biden touts a cost break for seniors on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023. (CNN,...
Biden: Americans won, Big Pharma lost
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader