WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s an award presented to members of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association who have earned perpetual membership and recognition because of the quality and longevity of their service. This service is not just to their station, but to their community and Kentucky broadcasting.

WBKO is the home of this year’s recipient of the prestigious J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award, Deborah Claypool.

“I believe in working, giving back to the community, and that’s something that I think I’ve always done. Giving back because without the community’s support, I don’t think I’d be where I am today,” she said.

Along with being with our station for almost 48 years, Debbie also has plenty of involvement in the Bowling Green community. This includes 25 years of service to her church, serving with the local NAACP and on the Board of Community Action, as well as many other local organizations.

“Debbie has been my partner and friend for so many years that I just can’t imagine WBKO without her,” said Judy Hildabrand, an Account Executive for WBKO.

“I think it’s been the people and enjoying what I do,” Claypool says of her time in Bowling Green, “It’s been a joy.”

