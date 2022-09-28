BGPD looking for armed suspect in robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at Dollar Tree on Three Springs Road.

Officials say the suspect is a white male wearing a camouflage jacket. He was seen leaving the area driving an unknown model red SUV.

The Bowling Green Police Department say he is armed, and warns residents to not approach him if they see him.

If you have any information on this suspect, call 911 or (270) 393-4000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (270) 781-2583.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.