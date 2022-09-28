Bowling Green Purples take down Warren Central Dragons in 3-2 win at the Pit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Bowling Green Purples soccer team hosted the Warren Central Dragons at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School.

The Purples were coming into the match-up with a record of 10-2, while the Dragons had a record of 13-2-1.

Dragons got on the scoreboard first after a free kick from Edgar Estrada, opening the scoreboard first in the first half.

Later in the first half, Edgar Estrada sends it to Kenasi Mpenda, who is right by the net, and taps it in, making the score 2-0.

Just before halftime, Bowling Green manages to get on the scoreboard with a goal from Aison Manivong.

During the second half, Yaredi Yaredi sends it in, tying the game 2-2.

Lastly, Purples score another one, making the final score 3 - 2. .

