Music City Walk of Fame to add four legendary additions


Music City Walk of Fame
Music City Walk of Fame(Photo courtesy of Visitmusiccity.com)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four musicians will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame Monday morning.

The inductees include:

  • Country-folk and Americana singer-songwriter John Prine
  • Country and pop vocalist Patsy Cline
  • Dr. Paul T. Kwami, musical director for the Fisk Jubilee Singers for 28 years
  • Industry executive Ed Hardy

The induction ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Music City Walk of Fame Park.

“Each of these four inductees left an enduring mark on Music City, and their influence continues today,” said Kevin Lavender, Executive Vice President at 5/3 Bank and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “The Music City Walk of Fame is proud to pay tribute to these legends with their induction, and we are especially honored to have their family members attend to accept on their behalf.”

The induction ceremony will bestow the 94th, 95th, 96th and 97th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. Each inductee will have a family member accepting the induction on their behalf.

Several artists will be attending the ceremony including the following:

  • Pop and rockabilly’s “Little Miss Dynamite” Brenda Lee will present for John Prine. Prine’s wife Fiona Whelan Prine will accept the induction on his behalf.
  • GRAMMY-winning singer, actress, author and television personality Trisha Yearwood will present for Patsy Cline. Cline’s daughter Julie Fudge will accept the induction on her behalf.
  • Best-selling and most awarded female gospel artist of all time CeCe Winans will present for Dr. Paul T. Kwami. Kwami’s son, Delali Kwami will accept the induction on his behalf.
  • Country superstar Garth Brooks will be the presenter for Ed Hardy. Hardy’s wife Kim Hardy will accept on his behalf.

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one-mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.

