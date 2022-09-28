Mainly sunny and cool for Wednesday!

Mainly sunny but cool for Wednesday
Mainly sunny but cool for Wednesday
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of us are waking up to the 30s once again for our Wednesday morning. Light frost will be possible for some.

Mainly sunny and cool for Wednesday!

Expect the next several mornings to be on the chilly side, much like we saw Tuesday morning...the chilliest for many since April! This afternoon temperatures will be even cooler than Tuesday’s, with most of the WBKO viewing area only making it to the upper 60s. A slow warming trend is in store late week before the remnants of Ian attempt to spin moisture back into the region Saturday. Stray showers may linger Sunday. Fair weather resumes early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 69. Low 45. Winds NE at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. High 72. Low 46. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 76. Low 53. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 57

Record High Today: 95 (1910)

Record Low Today: 37 (1918)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:44 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.24″ (-0.43″)

So Far This Year: 35.49″ (-1.95″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 6.3 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

