Our Pleasant Weather Continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After some of our chilliest readings of the season so far this morning, temps stayed cool Wednesday afternoon with highs only in the 60s! Expect slow moderation in readings as we head toward the weekend.

Slow warming in the days ahead

Fair weather continues for the rest of the work week! We’ll experience a slow warmup with highs climbing back into the 70s. There’s just a slight chance for a shower this weekend as some of the moisture from Hurricane Ian spins back into our region. The best chance for rain is east. Highs stay in the 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, the first full week of October looks good. We’ll have more sunshine by day and mainly clear skies by night. Expect a very slow warming trend as highs climb into the upper 70s down the stretch.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. High 72. Low 46. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 76. Low 53. Winds NE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. High 72. Low 57. Winds NE at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 95 (1939)

Record Low: 32 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-1.14″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-2.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 /Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Moderate (6496 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 5.7 (Moderate - Ragweed)

