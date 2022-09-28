This week’s JA People of Action features Susan Flanders Esters

This week’s JA People of Action features Susan Flanders Esters, with Communications and Marketing at Western Kentucky University. Susan is volunteering at Barren County Trojan Academy with Barbara Burks’ 9th grade class teaching JA It’s My Job. This high school curriculum will help students understand the value of professional communication and soft skills, making them more employable to future employers across multiple career clusters. Susan said, “It’s vital that students understand soft skills, financial basics, and the positive impact that higher education has on one’s quality of life. The partnership between JA and local schools creates opportunities for kids to learn practical life skills that many may not learn in a typical classroom or at home.” She also said, “As a volunteer, I get to play a small role in helping young people gain skills to prepare them for success. It’s gratifying to witness them step out of their comfort zone as they apply what they learn through Junior Achievement.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

