Two Logan County students run successful popcorn business

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Rickey & Charlie’s Old Fashioned Popping Corn can be found at farmers markets and shops in Logan County. The company is run by cousins Rickey Hall and Charlie Moore, both elementary school students.

The company started seven years ago when Rickey’s father was thinking about activities the boys could do together and spend time as a family.

Growing and processing the corn themselves on their family farm, the boys have learned how to run their company and meet the demands of business.

The business has also helped the family through a difficult time. When Charlie was five, he was diagnosed with cancer. Rickey donated his half of the proceeds and all the money raised by the business went to Charlie’s treatments. As of 2020, Charlie’s cancer is in remission, and he plays soccer for Logan County.

Recently, the boys donated 50 pounds of popcorn to a movie event held at Adairville Elementary.

According to Jessica Hall, Rickey’s mother, the boys are the fifth generation to farm on their family’s land in Logan County. “It’s been a good project for them to do after school and just to get out and learn values from hard work to patience,” she said.

Rickey hopes to expand the business in the future to something he and Charlie can do together into adulthood.

You can find Rickey and Charlie’s popcorn on Facebook or at farmers markets and shops in Logan County.

