Warren County’s ‘BeautifI-65′ project wins 2022 Beautify the Bluegrass Award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County’s “BeautifI-65″ project was awarded the 2022 “Beautify the Bluegrass” Award on Wednesday at a ceremony by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The project was one of five finalists for the award that included the Veterans Memorial Park Beautification Project in Liberty; Eastern Elementary Garden Club in Pleasureville; Lifeline Recovery Center Playground in Paducah and the Hodgenville Elementary School Natural Trail and outdoor Classroom.

Kentuckians selected the winners by casting votes on the Kentucky Living Magazine website.

Johnny Webb spoke about the project, which he said was a goal of his when he was serving as mayor of Bowling Green, which led to him starting Operation PRIDE in 1993, according to Bowling Green Tourism officials.

“I’m just one person here representing about 140,000 people in Warren County and a lot of those that donated a lot to this project,” said Webb. “We have raised about $4 million for this project ... and this has all been from the private sector. We hope to make other communities in Kentucky jealous of us in a good way. We want other communities to do what we have done.”

