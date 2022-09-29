BGMU announces continuing work on Bypass infrastructure replacement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities has announced more plans for work on Highway U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green.

A BGMU contractor will continue replacing aged infrastructure on Highway U.S. 31-W.

All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 10th Avenue through Friday, Sept. 30 and again on Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7.

All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from East 10th Avenue to Collett Avenue Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14.

Detour routes will be put in place.

