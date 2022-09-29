BGMU announces continuing work on Bypass infrastructure replacement

Lane closures (gfx)
Lane closures (gfx)(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities has announced more plans for work on Highway U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green.

A BGMU contractor will continue replacing aged infrastructure on Highway U.S. 31-W.

All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 10th Avenue through Friday, Sept. 30 and again on Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7.

All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from East 10th Avenue to Collett Avenue Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14.

Detour routes will be put in place.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Lamb arrested for an alleged armed robbery.
UPDATE: BGPD arrest armed robbery suspect at his home
Timothy Smotherman, 19, charged following a juvenile's suspected drug overdose.
Juvenile overdose prompts fentanyl drug arrest in Russellville
It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he...
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with what appears to be a firearm.
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigating business burglary

Latest News

Road Construction
Section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green to temporarily close for utility project
Road work (gfx)
Interstate 65 project in Simpson County to create additional traffic disruptions
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
Glasgow Public Square to close for political event