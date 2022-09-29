Crime Stoppers: BG Store Burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the early morning hours of September 19, 2022.

Police say two unknown suspects forced entry into a local business and took a lot of merchandise. Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with what appears to be a firearm. Both then enter the store, and begin taking items from shelves and display cases. The two are later caught on surveillance, running toward Willow Creek Apartments.

While processing the crime scene, officers collected fresh blood, leading them to believe the suspect who smashed the front door injured himself. He can be seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Scottsboro Vapor CBD” on the back. The other suspect is believed to be a younger juvenile,, based on his size. He is wearing a red and black jacket, light pants, and blue and white shoes.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

