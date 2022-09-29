BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another chilly start for many of us in the WBKO viewing area. Temperatures this morning are registering in the low to mid 40s, so make sure you grab the sweater this morning!

Dry and pleasant later, but rain is possible this weekend! (WBKO)

The good news is that we’ll be staying dry, with sunshine expected for much of the day. There’s just a slight chance for a shower this weekend as some of the moisture from Hurricane Ian spins back into our region. The best chance for rain is east. Highs stay in the 70s. Looking ahead to next week, the first full week of October looks good. We’ll have more sunshine by day and mainly clear skies by night. Expect a very slow warming trend as highs climb into the upper 70s down the stretch.

Dry and pleasant later, but rain is possible for a few this weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny and mild. High 72. Low 46. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 76. Low 53. Winds NE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. High 74. Low 55. Winds NE at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 57

Record High Today: 98 (1953)

Record Low Today: 31 (1888)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:32 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.25″ (-1.14″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-2.66″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 6.3 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.