Golden Alert issued for missing Pulaski County man

KSP said 78-year-old Claude Elmo Klebba was last seen at his home.
KSP said 78-year-old Claude Elmo Klebba was last seen at his home.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a Pulaski County man with Alzheimer’s.

78 year-old Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home Wednesday Sept. 28 around 6:30 p.m. He’s described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, roughly 190 pounds with gray hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatpants.

Claude drove off in a 2014 Black Ford F-150 with Kentucky tag A6L-136.

If you have any information, call Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

