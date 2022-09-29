Golden Alert issued for missing Pulaski County man
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a Pulaski County man with Alzheimer’s.
78 year-old Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home Wednesday Sept. 28 around 6:30 p.m. He’s described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, roughly 190 pounds with gray hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatpants.
Claude drove off in a 2014 Black Ford F-150 with Kentucky tag A6L-136.
If you have any information, call Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.