Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months for wire fraud

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal prosecutor’s office says a Kentucky woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for wire fraud after transferring more than a half-million dollars from an employer’s account to herself.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday that 42-year-old Hachelle Alsip, of Independence, worked for Victory Mortgage as a loan funding representative.

The release says in 2021, Alsip caused two wire transfers from a Victory Mortgage business account to be made into a personal bank account belonging to her and her husband.

Alsip was sentenced Wednesday to 28 months. She pleaded guilty in June.

