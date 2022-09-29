Local shoe store gives back to the community just one step at a time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

“The little boy that we helped was hugging his Under Armor box,” said Chad Townsend, co-owner of the Bowling Green “Trade Home Shoes,” with his wife Cara Townsend, after donating 50 pairs of sneakers to Jennings Creek Elementary School.

The couple along with their business have been working behind the scenes with Under Armor...to give back shoes to children in our community.

Participating in normal kid-like activities can be taken for granted when playing on the playground or running through the field doesn’t hurt your feet.

“So we can fit students with good shoes to wear and play around and you know they’re out there playing right now so you know, they definitely need a good pair of shoes to do that with,” said principal of the school, Dr. Cody Rich.

Growing feet always need to be properly secured in a sneaker, otherwise someone could get hurt.

They also measure their feet first to find each child their own perfect fit.

Townsend said, “We wanted to bring something to kids that they might not have. You know kids are out running around and playing the whole time, and so having shoes that fit them is a pretty important thing.”

Dr. Rich says that ever since the tornado devastated Bowling Green about 10 months ago, any and all donations for the children help and are always appreciated.

“Based on the tornado and the circumstances that have left behind obviously that anytime somebody is willing to donate such a generous donation as 50 pair of that new under armor shoes that we’re just grateful to have community partners,” said Dr. Rich.

Trade Home Shoes has given the gift of a new pair of shoes more than just this once.

They have donated shoes to victims of the tornado, soon plan to send a shipment of socks to the Eastern Kentucky flood victims, and have plans to distribute 200 more pairs of children’s shoes by the next month.

Mr. Townsend spoke on the gift that giving back has given him and how anyone and everyone can participate in helping one another.

Townsend says, “It’s a rewarding thing to be able to use this to help our community. If you have inspiration and you want to do it, don’t hesitate, just find an avenue. There are tons of them here in Bowling Green where you can get involved and help in different ways.”

Chad and Cara Townsend plan to continue giving back to their community in as many ways as they can and are happy to be able to involve their own children in the process.

