National Guard Soldier returning from Africa surprises family

By William Battle
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - US Army Specialist Michael Spencer, Jr. surprised his grandfather and sister with his return home from a nine-month deployment in Djibouti, Africa.

“Coming home was great,” Spencer said.

The only person that knew about his return home was his mother, Julie Wedge. Michael and Julie coordinated the surprise and enlisted his girlfriend to help with the plan.

The idea of a homecoming surprise video came to him while he was working a 12-hour shift one day. He knew if his mother had to pick him up from the airport, everyone would know he was home. His girlfriend picked him up and Nashville and brought him back to Bowling Green.

“My granddad doesn’t really like surprises so when I saw that he was happy, it was good.  I’ve never seen him happier. Then when I saw my sister up at Western (Kentucky University), she ran at me and tackled me. The first thing I thought was don’t fall over, because she hit me pretty hard,” he said of the moments they saw him.

“It felt good to see they missed me and it’s good to be supported,” he said

He will be on leave for the next 90 days enjoying the family he was thinking about while he was away.

